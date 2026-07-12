Doughboys Survive Offensive Showdown, Take Two-Game Sweep over Elizabethton

Published on July 11, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys outlasted the Elizabethton River Riders Saturday night, 18-16, in a dramatic batting barrage for both sides in Game 2 of the split series.

In a game that had 34 combined runs and 27 combined hits, the Doughboys narrowly escaped a valiant comeback from the River Riders as well.

Johnson City struck first to start out the game when Jackson Geiger lined a double to center field, catapulting his incredible night. Elizabethton answered back in the bottom of the first to make it 2-1, after Terrance Bowen sent a two-run shot to center for his third of the summer.

Then, the River Riders took a commanding lead with two more runs in the second. Kyle Boylston drove two runs in on a single to left field, making it 4-1 for the home team.

But the Doughboys quickly responded again when Noah Cox recorded his fourth double of the season to score one, then Geiger logged another double to bring in one more.

Elizabethton turned it around with a four-run fourth.

However, Johnson City put up 15 combined runs in the next three innings on seven hits with four home runs and patient at-bats to draw a plethora of walks.

This middle stretch of dominance was highlighted by an Anthony Temesvary two-run homer, then Patrick Walsh homered twice in the sixth inning to put up his first two of the season and a Geiger two-run shot of his own made it 18-10.

Julien Hachem had another incredible outing for the Doughboys on the mound. The towering lefty recorded 1 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and was credited with the win after another dominant showing.

Elizabethton mounted an incredible comeback attempt with six runs over the final two frames with three hits and six total walks drawn. Pladson recorded a two-run double, then RBI singles for Carter Johnstone and Jackson Reardon with two outs put both the dugouts on edge.

The tying run reached second base with drama building, but Johnson City reliever Daniel Quintero recorded the most important out with a strikeout to end the game.

After a game that had it all, with four home runs and four doubles for the Doughboys, six pitchers for each side and 22 combined walks as well, Johnson City escaped the Saturday nightcap thriller.

Johnson City now moves back above .500 and is now in a comfortable third in the division, 2.5 games behind first place with plenty of momentum going for them.

Notables:

Â Geiger had an incredible game, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, totaling five RBI.

Â Walsh homered twice in one inning during the eight-run sixth, both solo shots to give him three RBI in only his second game.

Â Eight out of nine Doughboys in the lineup had a hit, with three having a double and a home run.

Â Hachem and Quintero came in during clutch moments, adding to the staff's total of 13 strikeouts with scoreless appearances.

Up Next:

Johnson City will return home to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to take on the first-place Kingsport Axmen on Sunday at 2 p.m. It is Mascot Day at the stadium, and we hope you can join us by getting tickets at https://www.appyleague.com/johnson-city/tickets.

Also, be sure to check out our Instagram, @jc_doughboys, to see all of the team's content throughout the season!

By Taylor Gautney







Appalachian League Stories from July 11, 2026

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