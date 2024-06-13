Doughboys Rout Kingsport in Opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - Everything was working for the Doughboys on Thursday as they used quality pitching and six extra-base hits en route to a 12-4 win over Kingsport.

The offense would get moving early, as Braden Spano would bring in a pair of runs in the second to open up the scoring for the Doughboys.

Johnson City starter Weston Rouse wouldn't need much run support, facing just one batter over the minimum for the first three innings of the game.

The Doughboys would rack up 14 hits in the victory, with four coming in a three-run third inning, with Carson Kerce bringing in a pair on a single.

A two-run homer in the fourth would be the only blemish on the line for Rouse, making it a 5-2 game in favor of Johnson City.

The game would settle in during the middle innings, with the Doughboys going down in order for the first time in the game in the sixth.

Johnson City then sent eight to the plate and scored four runs in the seventh, headlined by the newest Doughboy, Joey LaMattina tripling in a run.

The Doughboys would not stop there, bringing in three more in the eighth, surpassing 10 runs for the first time this summer.

The win moves Johnson City to 3-5 on the season, as the Doughboys will look for a sweep of the Axmen at home Friday night.

