CFL Calgary Stampeders

Double Pass Trickery from BC Leads to a Touchdown!

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video


A great trick play by BC leads to Jermaine Jackson diving into the endzone.

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