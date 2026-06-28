Double Pass Trickery from BC Leads to a Touchdown!

Published on June 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







A great trick play by BC leads to Jermaine Jackson diving into the endzone.







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