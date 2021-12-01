Donuts with Santa & Louie RED Access Member Event

December 1, 2021







All Cardinals RED Access Members are invited to Donuts with Santa & Louie, presented by Price Cutter, on Saturday, December 11 in the Cardinals Clubhouse from 9:00-11:00 a.m.!

Free to attend for RED Access Members and their families, Santa will be waiting inside a Winter Clubhouse Wonderland filled with:

- A Christmas Photo station with Santa (and Louie)

- Donuts and coffee, courtesy of Price Cutter

- Hiland Dairy Drink Station

- Christmas TV favorites

- Cardinals Stocking Stuffers shopping

Members are asked to RSVP by December 8 using their My Cardinals Tickets account. Step-by-step:

1) Access your My Cardinals Tickets account on springfieldcardinals.com

2) Click the SPECIAL OFFERS banner

3) Reserve your spot!

Questions? Give us a call at 417-863-0395.

