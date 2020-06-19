Don'T Miss a Screening of Trolls at Dell Diamond on Friday, June 26

Dell Diamond is set to become the biggest movie theater in town as the Round Rock Express host a family movie night featuring a screening of Trolls on the stadium's video board on Friday, June 26. Presented by Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, gates are scheduled to open at 7:00 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available now by clicking here.

The large and pristine outfield at Dell Diamond will be made available for fans to enjoy the movie up close and guests are encouraged to bring blankets to place on the grass. Stadium capacity will be capped at 25% to allow for visitors to safely social distance themselves.

The safety of guests and staff remains the top priority for all events taking place at Dell Diamond. Express staff interacting guests will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing. Staff will also have their temperature taken upon arrival at Dell Diamond each day.

Tickets for the inaugural movie night at Dell Diamond are available now by clicking here. Prices range from $15 for adults to $10 for kids 12 and under. Children under two years old are free with a paid adult.

