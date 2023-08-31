DockHounds Down, But Not Out

Fargo, N.D. - A late rally wasn't enough for the second straight night as the Lake Country DockHounds dropped game two of the series to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to lose the series and fall out of the final playoff spot in the American Association East division.

Austin Davis fired six frames and struck out eight batters in his third start with Lake Country. Free bases in his early innings led to five total runs against the southpaw.

Two runs in the second and fifth innings for the DockHounds tied the game. Marek Chlup and Curtis Terry scored to tie the game at two, and Blake Tiberi and Thomas Jones, who both doubled, came home to tie the game at four. Only one scored on an RBI when Dustin Woodcock singled to right to bring home Chlup for Lake Country's first run of the night.

In the ninth inning, Dustin Woodcock reached to lead off the frame and Blake Tiberi worked a nine-pitch walk to extend the game. Justin Lavey hit a sharp ground ball up the middle, but Garrett Alexander snagged the comebacker to record his seventh out and secure his second save of the season.

Lake Country will look to salvage the series Thursday, with first pitch at 7:02 CT.

