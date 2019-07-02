Dobnak Stars in Shutout Win

His parents, who drove to Pensacola last week from Pittsburgh, were waiting in the clubhouse tunnel when Blue Wahoos pitcher Randy Dobnak emerged from the dugout with a broad smile.

Some family pictures ensued on the field at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was that kind of keepsake moment Monday. Just like much of these past two years.

Dobnak, 24, who was discovered in a Michigan-based, Independent League less than two years ago, produced his latest exclamation, after working seven scoreless innings on three hits with a career-high, nine strikeouts, leading the Blue Wahoos to a 1-0 victory against the Mississippi Braves.

"Any time you throw a shutout in affiliated ball it's pretty awesome," said Dobnak, after the Blue Wahoos won their fourth straight game, and went up 2-0 in this Fourth of July week series. "Because every one of the guys has the talent to play in the big leagues one day."

That's exactly where Dobnak hopes to be one day, too.

Since being signed by the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 1, 2017 from the Utica (Mich.) Unicorns of the United Shore Professional Baseball League, Dobnak has advanced in five levels of the Twins organization.

He had gone undrafted after pitching in college at Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virgina, where he met his fiancÃ©. The couple's wedding is Sept. 28, same day as fellow Blue Wahoos teammate Taylor Grzelakowski, who was on the same Unicorns team, is getting married as well.

"Yeah, he's kind of upset with me," said Dobnak, laughing. "He wanted me to be in his wedding party as best man or groomsmen."

Dobnak had his best stuff Monday to match the longest outing this season. Of the 94 pitches thrown, 71 were for strikes. He walked just one batter and his teammates played great defense behind him.

Relievers Hector Lujan and Sam Clay followed with an inning apiece to preserve the shutout. Clay earned his seventh save and needed just seven pitches in the ninth inning to get it.

The Blue Wahoos continue the series Tuesday and will end the homestand Wednesday.

"(Finishing shutout) is a really cool feeling," said Clay, a former Georgia Tech star and fourth-round (2014) draft pick, who has worked into being a closer. "There is a lot of lot of pressure there, but all of us on this team have pitched in situations like that.

"So we tend to get used to it a little bit. You don't really realize it until afterward that you just shut out a team, because you're so focused on going pitch by pitch."

There is natural admiration in the Blue Wahoos clubhouse for the uphill route Dobnak has taken to rise into a Double-A, top level pitcher.

"He's a really good starter and a really good guy," Clay said. "He pounds the (strike) zone a ton. He has done really well for us all year.

"He's done well in (High-) Fort Myers and really well in (Triple-A) Rochester when he was there, too."

A guy also doing well is Blue Wahoos first baseman Lewin Diaz. He had a pair of doubles Monday and drove in the game's only run in third inning. Diaz now has an on-base plus (OPS) slugging percentage of 1.033, which is off the charts.

After Lujan worked a scoreless eighth inning to keep it 1-0, Clay made quick work to end the game in the ninth

All of it made for a happy scene following Monday's crisp, two-hour, 15 minute game before a crowd of 3,476. The Dobnak family was joined by Randy's fiance' and her parents, brother, grandmother and eight cousins as they took pictures together on the field.

Dobnak's parents, Rick and Jody, both Pittsburgh natives, have traveled everywhere to see their son's path from South Park High School, located about 20 minutes from the city, through minor league baseball.

Since the Blue Wahoos began their nine-game homestand last week, the Dobnaks have stayed with Randy's host family in Pensacola. They plan to be in Birmingham on Saturday, where Dobnak is set to pitch again in a road game, before Rick and Jody head back to Pittsburgh, a 996-mile drive.

"It is pretty special to have them here," he said. "Growing up (in Pittsburgh) playing travel ball, we didn't have a lot of money.

"I don't know how they came up with the money for me to play travel ball and travel all across the country, paying for hotels and stuff like that, but it has been awesome what they have given for me."

Monday was Dobnak's eighth start for the Blue Wahoos. He began the year with the Fort Myers Miracle in the High-A Florida State League. He was promoted in late May to Triple-A Rochester (NY) Red Wings, where he made four starts.

From Independent League, it's very possible Dobnak one day debuts in the major leagues.

"Crazy to say the least," he said. "I don't have words to explain it. But it's been awesome and I'm here for the ride. I think staying true to myself has been big. And if it works out, it works out."

BALLPARK MEMORIES

Just like everywhere else in baseball across the country Monday, there was sadness in hearing about death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, 27, found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area, where the Angels were to play the Texas Rangers on Monday. The game was postponed.

Skaggs pitched in Pensacola on June 14, 2012 for the Mobile BayBears, then an Angels affiliate, during the Blue Wahoos inaugural season. It was his second-to-last start in Double-A before advancing.

The Blue Wahoos welcomed more than 250 area kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast. The group paraded on the field before the game, then participated en masse in the popular Roach Run after the fifth inning.

Monday was also Military Monday with discounted tickets and recognition of special military veterans.

Brooke Woods performed the National Anthem.

The Blue Wahoos will play Tuesday on a "Fat Tuesday" promotion against the M-Braves, then conclude their nine-game homestand on Wednesday with their largest fireworks show of the season following the game.

The team will play on the road against the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, while the Blue Wahoos host a free, open-to-all event on July 4 to watch fireworks shows and enjoy the Pensacola Symphony.

