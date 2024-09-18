Dirty Birds Win Game One of Divisional Series in 12

September 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - The Dirty Birds won game one of the Divisional Series 7-6 after Jared Carr gets hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the 12th inning.

Despite Jared Carr getting the Gatorade bath, Stevie Ledesma was the hero in Tuesday night's four hour and eleven minute ballgame. The right-handed pitcher threw three scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five Gastonia batters. Not only did he earn the win, but he also allowed Charleston to save their other bullpen arms. Gastonia used seven pitchers versus the Dirty Birds' five.

The Dirty Birds bats came alive again after not scoring more than two runs in the last three games. They combined for 13 hits and seven runs. Four Charleston hitters had multiple hits.

Tomorrow the Dirty Birds will host Gastonia for Game Two before finishing the best of five series in Gastonia this weekend.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.