Dirty Birds to Donate Portion of Merchandise Sales to March of Dimes

March 8, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce that for the remainder of the month of March, 10 cents of every dollar sold of merchandise will be donated to the local March of Dimes organization.

For 80 years, March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive. Now they are building on that legacy to level the playing field for all moms and babies, no matter their age, socio-economic background or demographics. March of Dimes support moms throughout their pregnancy, even when everything doesn't go according to plan. They advocate for policies that prioritize their health, support radical improvements to the care they receive and pioneer research to find solutions to the biggest health threats to moms and babies.

"It is important for us as an organization to assist in the fundraising efforts of organizations such as the March of Dimes. As a staple in the Charleston community, we must do our part in contributing to the greater good and this partnership with the March of Dimes is just the beginning" said Dirty Birds' Vice President, Mary Nixon.

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now. Individual tickets to go on sale Wednesday, March 9. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball - The first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans to its family friendly ballparks over its 24-year history. For more information visit www.atlanticleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.