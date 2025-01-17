Did Utica City FC DESERVE a Goal to Stand? a Foul But No Penalty in Tacoma: Under Review

January 17, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

On the latest episode of Under Review, Ryan and Phil take a gander at a trio of plays from the Utica City FC vs Baltimore Blast contest. That matchup always gives the pair good plays to review. A review in Tacoma lead to a foul for the Stars, but not a penaltyÃÂ kick. Found out the explaination on the latest episode of Under Review.ÃÂ

