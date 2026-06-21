Despite Strong Bench Performance, Steel Fall to Crown

Published on June 21, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Steel received a major lift from their bench but came up short against the Charlotte Crown, falling 82-72 on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.

Despite the loss, Savannah showcased its depth throughout the contest, staying within striking distance of one of the league's hottest teams for much of the game.

The Steel bench was the story of the afternoon, outscoring Charlotte's reserves 54-19. Lasha Petree led the way with a team-high 17 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes of action, while Zee Spearman added 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting in just 18 minutes off the bench.

Savannah came out with energy from the opening tip, using a 15-point run in the first quarter to build an early advantage. The Steel carried a 19-18 lead into the second quarter and continued to battle throughout the afternoon, matching Charlotte's intensity on both ends of the floor.

The Steel also outscored the Crown 21-20 in the third quarter and held a 44-32 advantage in points in the paint, consistently finding success around the basket.

Dyaisha Fair paced the offense with a game-high eight assists, helping create scoring opportunities and keeping Savannah's attack moving throughout the contest.

Ultimately, Charlotte's ability to get to the free-throw line proved to be the difference. The Crown converted 31 of 40 attempts from the stripe, helping maintain control during key moments and secure the 10-point victory.

While the result did not go Savannah's way, the Steel showed encouraging signs with their bench production and interior scoring as they continue to search for momentum heading into the next stretch of the season.

The Steel return to Enmarket Arena on Wednesday, June 24, when they host the Greensboro Groove. Tip-off is scheduled for noon.

For single-game and season tickets, visit the Savannah Steel website or call (912) 494-2868 for more information.







UPSHOT League Stories from June 21, 2026

Despite Strong Bench Performance, Steel Fall to Crown - Savannah Steel

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