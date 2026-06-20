Waves Crash Late as Steel Drop Fourth Straight

Published on June 19, 2026 under UPSHOT League (UPSHOT)

Savannah Steel News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - Coming off last night's thrilling near-comeback, the Savannah Steel brought that same grit and resolve straight into tonight's rematch, coming out swinging right from the opening tip against the Jacksonville Waves. While a few costly miscues ultimately handed Savannah an 86-75 defeat, the team's relentless energy, dominant rebounding, and an exciting roster debut proved this squad is on the verge of breaking through.

Mwenentanda Impresses in Seamless Debut

Unlike Thursday's early scoring drought, Savannah brought tremendous offensive energy right out of the gate on Friday night. All eyes were on newcomer Jak Mwenentanda, who suited up for her very first game with the Steel after just a single practice and run-through. She fit right in, finding her rhythm early and providing an immediate spark on the offensive end.

Behind Mwenentanda's quick integration and balanced scoring from Noodey Jenkins and Harmoni Turner, the Steel shot an efficient 44% from the floor in the first half.

Jacksonville's aggressive defense managed to force 12 first-half turnovers and draw whistles to get to the free-throw line, allowing them to build a 45-35 halftime cushion. But even facing adversity on the road, Savannah kept its composure and stayed well within striking distance.

Relentless Fight and Glass Dominance

The third quarter opened at a breakneck pace, with both teams trading heavy blows in a fast-and-furious flow that saw each squad attempt over 10 shots in the first five minutes. Jacksonville's Rennia Davis, who led all scorers with 20 points on Thursday night, got the scoring started, but Dyaisha Fair answered right back, stepping up as the premier bucket-getter to keep the Steel offense rolling.

Savannah completely dominated the physical battle on the glass, outworking the Waves to pull down 12 gritty offensive rebounds. While the ball wouldn't bounce the Steel's way on the put-backs, leaving the team trailing late in the third before a buzzer-beating corner three from Emma Von Essen extended the Waves' lead to 68-53, the effort never wavered.

Savannah's execution cleaned up dramatically after the break, surrendering just three turnovers in the entire second half. A tough sequence with 5:54 left in the game saw the Steel cough up the rock on back-to-back possessions while trailing 70-57, but instead of folding, the team locked in.

Just like Thursday, Savannah showed serious heart in the final minutes, slowly chipping away at what had ballooned into an 18-point Waves lead and fighting until the final buzzer.

Looking Ahead

With the win, the Waves protect their home court and improve to 8-3 on the season, while the Steel drop a tough fourth straight decision. It's a frustrating result, but the silver linings from this back-to-back series are massive. Mwenentanda belongs in this lineup; Savannah's care for the ball skyrocketed in the second half, and the team's hustle on the boards can match anyone in the UPSHOT League. The Steel take those lessons back home, ready to get back in the win column.

The Savannah Steel will be hosting the Charlotte Crown at home this upcoming Father's Day Sunday, June 21, with that game tipping off at 3 pm. For single-game or season tickets, visit the Savannah Steel website or call (912) 494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







UPSHOT League Stories from June 19, 2026

Waves Crash Late as Steel Drop Fourth Straight - Savannah Steel

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