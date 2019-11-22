Despite Best Performance Of Season Rumble Bees Fall, 4-2

Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





DANBURY, CT - Playing their first of six consecutive games away from home bay, the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, despite their best overall performance of their 2019-20 FPHL expansionist season, bowed to the Danbury Hat Tricks, 4-2 on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.

The game marked the debut of Team General Manager Adam Stio behind the bench as Coach following the departure of Clint Hagmaier last weekend.

Though they never gained the lead in the contest, the Rumble Bees, on two different occasions, reduced their deficit to a scant singleton on goals from defensemen Gino Mini (2) and Vinnie Susi (2) at 2-1 and 3-2.

Battle Creek outshot Danbury, 10-5 in the opening period with the 5-shots representing the fewest the club has permitted in one period thus far this season.

However, the Hat Tricks power play told the tale of the tape, connecting on each of its first two opportunities with the second PPG becoming the ultimate game winning goal.

Danbury outshot the Rumble Bees, 32-27 with the 32-shots being the fewest Battle Creek has surrendered in a single game this season.

The same two teams will cap the two games' weekend series Saturday night at 7:00 pm with radio broadcast time set for 6:30 pm on WFAT 102.7 FM and 930 AM.

