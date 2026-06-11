Desjardins Partners With Roses In Major Multi-Year Agreement

Published on June 11, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal, June 11, 2026 - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce a major multi-year partnership with Desjardins, the largest cooperative financial group in Canada. Starting with the 2026 season, the Desjardins logo will appear on the front of the Roses jersey, becoming a visual signature accompanying the team across the Northern Super League.

Beyond jersey visibility, Desjardins will be embedded in the life of the club. The cooperative will take part in several signature moments of the fan experience at Stade Boréale, including the player walk-out ceremony with children at every home match. Desjardins will also offer their members exclusive benefits on select match days.

"Having Desjardins by our side sends a powerful message for our club, and for women's sport in Quebec," said Patrick Boivin, interim President of the Montréal Roses. "This partnership gives the Roses the stability to build, to make decisions for the long term, and to keep raising what we deliver to our fans and to our community."

"At Desjardins, we invest in what matters. Supporting women's sport is one of the most impactful ways for us to foster inclusion, strengthen collective pride and inspire the next generation, said Denis Dubois, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "It's an absolute honour for us to partner with the Montréal Roses- a homegrown team that's breathing new life and promise into women's professional soccer. Our partnership will help take women's sport to the next level. We're here to do our part for the community through meaningful actions that make a real difference."

Desjardins' arrival as a major partner is part of a period of sustained growth for the Roses. The club recently announced that its inaugural match at Stade Saputo will be on August 29, 2026, which is expected to set a hometown attendance record. The moves are clear signs that women's professional soccer is taking root in Québec and that there are ambitious partners ready to step up and help the sport grow.

The Montréal Roses are currently in their second season in the Northern Super League, Canada's first professional women's soccer league. Since their debut in 2025, the Roses have quickly established themselves as one of the most engaging and inspiring sports organizations in Québec. The club plays its home matches at Stade Boréale in Laval. With Desjardins by their side for the seasons ahead, the Roses begin a new chapter of growth, backed by a partner deeply rooted in the communities it serves.







Northern Super League Stories from June 11, 2026

Desjardins Partners With Roses In Major Multi-Year Agreement - Roses de Montreal FC

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