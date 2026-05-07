Denys Kostyshyn, Athletic Club Boise: April Player of the Month
Published on May 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
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USL League One today announced that Athletic Club Boise forward Denys Kostyshyn has been voted the USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for April after recording three goals and one assist in three league appearances to help the first-year club record an undefeated second month of the season.
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