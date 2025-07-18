Demski Finishes off a SURGICAL Drive by Collaros: CFL
July 18, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
Collaros goes 3 for 3 on a pinpoint drive before finding Nic Demski for the TD to give the Bombers their first lead of the game.
