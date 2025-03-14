DeMartini Delivers Go-Ahead Homer in Spring Breakout Victory

March 14, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - With five of the seven hits for the Philadelphia Phillies Prospects going for extra-bases, including a go-ahead home run, the Phillies farmhands never trailed and earned their first ever Spring Breakout win 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects on Friday afternoon at BayCare Ballpark.

The Phillies Prospects didn't record a baserunner until the bottom of the third inning, when Carson DeMartini was hit by a pitch from Pirate's lefty Anthony Solometo. Devin Saltiban came up next and smashed a double to the gap, scoring DeMartini from first as the Phillies opened the scoring with a 1-0 lead. Three pitches later Aroon Escobar roped a double of his own to plate Saltiban, giving the Phillies a two-run lead.

Pittsburgh's prospects got on the board in the fifth, with the first three batters reaching base safely to open the frame. Tsung-Che Cheng, the third batter of the top fifth, plated the Pirates' opening run with an RBI single to cut the Phillies' lead to 2-1.

Philadelphia was able to answer in the home half of the fifth. Justin Crawford began a two-out rally with a triple off the left-centerfield wall. During the next at-bat, Pirates pitching prospect Hunter Barco threw a wild pitch that allowed Crawford to score from third, increasing the lead back to two runs. The runs kept coming, as Pittsburgh added their second of the game on a fielder's choice in the top of the sixth inning. They loaded the bases and tied it on a hit-by-pitch, evening the score at three after six innings. After a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, DeMartini sent a 2-2 pitch the other way, landing on the left field berm for a solo home run that gave the Threshers a 4-3 lead.

Pitching continued to impress for the Phillies, and their hitters backed them up late in the game. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Gabriel Rincones Jr. doubled down the right field line, hustling his way to second to beat a close through from right. Alirio Ferrebus singled to right in the next at-bat, allowing Rincones Jr. to come around and double the Phillies' advantage.

Pittsburgh earned a leadoff single and two batters drew two-out walks to load the bases, putting the go-ahead run on first base. After a mound visit, all but one of the final five pitches fell for strikes, resulting in a strikeout to secure a 5-3 win for the Phillies' prospects.

Moises Chacé struck out two of the three batters he faced in the first inning, getting the start but a no-decision. Jean Cabrera fired 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames, walking one and striking out one. Alex McFarlane allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.0 shutout inning. Mavis Graves allowed one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Griff McGarry did not make it out of the sixth inning, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks. Micah Ottenbreit struck out two of the three batters he faced without allowing a hit or a walk. Casey Steward (1-0) tossed 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning with one strikeout to earn the win. Daniel Harper struck out one and retired all three batters he faced in the eighth inning. Aaron Combs finished the ninth, striking out one, walking two batters, and allowing one hit in a shutout ninth to pick up the save.

Neither team recorded a hit until Saltiban's RBI double in the third...Ottenbreit came out of the bullpen for the first time since 2021...Five pitchers and two position players for the Phillies didn't enter the Spring Breakout Game...DeMartini now has two go-ahead homers this spring, with the first coming in MLB Spring Training at the end of February...The Phillies improved to 1-1 in Spring Breakout games...The Phillies' next Spring Training game will take place on Saturday, March 15 at BayCare Ballpark...They will host the Detroit Tigers with first pitch at 1:05 PM...You can purchase Threshers summer tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from March 14, 2025

DeMartini Delivers Go-Ahead Homer in Spring Breakout Victory - Clearwater Threshers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.