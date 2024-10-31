Del Campo Finalist for Players' Player of the Year Award

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa striker Rubén Del Campo has been named a finalist for the CPL's Players' Player of the Year Award, the league announced on Thursday.

Del Campo, 24, is one of 10 finalists for the award, which honours the best player over the 2024 regular season, as judged by his peers. Each player is asked to provide a three-man shortlist, and that voting is subsequently used to determine the 10 finalists, as well as the ultimate winner. Players are not able to vote for themselves or include a teammate on their ballot.

The native of Switzerland hit his stride offensively in his first full season in the nation's capital with Atléti. A contender for the CPL's Golden Boot award throughout the year, del Campo finished the regular season with 11 goals and two assists. He was a consistent threat up front, leading the league with 123 touches in the opponent's box and finishing third among all CPL played with 31 shots on target.

Del Campo's fellow finalists include: Forge FC's Beni Badibanga, Kyle Bekker, Tristan Borges and Alessandro Hojabrpour; Halifax Wanderers FC's Lorenzo Callegari; Cavalry FC's Daan Klomp, Ali Musse and Tobias Warschewski; and York United FC's Brian Wright.

The winner of the Players' Player of the Year award will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Calgary, Alta. on Thursday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities. The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

The winner of the Players' Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art conceived of and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Muskox statue was chosen to honour the Players' Player of the Year award winner because the animal earns the respect of his herd through his leadership and organization and gains recognition from his peers for his commanding presence in the heat of battle.

