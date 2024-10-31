Klomp, Musse, Warschewski Among Finalists for 2024 Canadian Premier League Players' Player of the Year Award

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC defender Daan Klomp, forwards Ali Musse and Tobias Warschewski have been named among the finalists for the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Players' Player of the Year award.

The Players' Player of the Year award honours the best player over the 2024 regular season, as judged by his peers. Each player is asked to provide a three-man shortlist, and that voting is subsequently used to determine the 10 finalists, as well as the ultimate winner. Players are not able to vote for themselves or include a teammate on their ballot.

Klomp led the backline throughout the 2024 season, helping guide the club to a league-best defensive record for a second season running. He led the league in blocks (23), ranked second among his peers in aerial duels won (88) and finished third in the league in successful passes (1,412). Klomp also contributed offensively after scoring six goals this season, marking the most goals he has contributed to a regular season campaign for Cavalry since joining the club in 2021.

Musse was unfortunately ruled out early in the season due to injury, but quickly made an instant impact on his return. The forward scored a brace on his comeback against Atlético Ottawa and registered a total of eight goal involvements in 16 appearances throughout the regular season. He provided the most assists for Cavalry (4) alongside Camargo and Aird.

Warschewski returned to playing professionally after joining Cavalry in January 2024 and scored consistently throughout the year on his way to his best single season goalscoring tally in his three years in the league. Leading the league in goals (12) in 24 appearances, Warschewski clinched the golden boot after a thrilling end to the season, where he scored five goals in three matches to wrap up the regular season.

Voting for the Players' Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2024 CPL regular season, not including Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2024 CPL Playoffs action.

The winner of the Players' Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art conceived of and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Muskox statue was chosen to honour the Players' Player of the Year award winner because the animal earns the respect of his herd through his leadership and organization and gains recognition from his peers for his commanding presence in the heat of battle.

The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will take place in Calgary, Alta. on Nov. 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities. The ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 6 p.m. MT/8 p.m. ET. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

