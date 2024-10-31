2024 Players' Player of the Year Shortlist Features Ten of Canadian Premier League's Top Talents

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League announced on Thursday the finalists for its 2024 Players' Player of the Year award, the lone award in the league voted on by its players.

The Players' Player of the Year award honours the best player over the 2024 regular season, as judged by his peers. Each player is asked to provide a three-man shortlist, and that voting is subsequently used to determine the 10 finalists, as well as the ultimate winner. Players are not able to vote for themselves or include a teammate on their ballot.

The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Calgary, Alta. on Thursday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2024 CPL Final festivities. The 2024 CPL Awards ceremony will be streamed on CBC Gem and cbcsports.ca and broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT. The show will be hosted by Andi Petrillo with appearances by current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Ten players from five CPL clubs were named to the 10-man shortlist for Players' Player of the Year on Monday:

- Beni Badibanga (Forge FC)

- Kyle Bekker (Forge FC)

- Tristan Borges (Forge FC)

- Lorenzo Callegari (Halifax Wanderers)

- Ruben del Campo (Atlético Ottawa)

- Alessandro Hojabrpour (Forge FC)

- Daan Klomp (Cavalry FC)

- Ali Musse (Cavalry FC)

- Tobias Warschewski (Cavalry FC)

- Brian Wright (York United FC)

Voting for the Players' Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2024 CPL regular season, not including Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2024 CPL Playoffs action.

The winner of the Players' Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art conceived of and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Muskox statue was chosen to honour the Players' Player of the Year award winner because the animal earns the respect of his herd through his leadership and organization and gains recognition from his peers for his commanding presence in the heat of battle.

