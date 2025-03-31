Defenders Got the Dub in DC

March 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







Post-game player shoutout presented by Underdog

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.