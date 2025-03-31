Defenders Defense Stifles Stallions in Season Opener, 18-11

March 31, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







Behind eight sacks and four field goals from kicker Matt McCrane, the DC Defenders (1-0) outlasted the 2024 UFL Champion Birmingham Stallions (0-1) for a 18-11 victory in front of 12,254 fans at Audi Field Sunday afternoon.

McCrane supplied six points for the Defenders with a pair of field goals (37,39) in the first quarter.

The Stallions created some separation with four minutes left in the first quarter with a seven play, 55-yard drive resulting in a 12-yard touchdown reception from RB C.J. Marable to give Birmingham a 9-6 lead. Birmingham converted on the two-point conversion with a score from WR Marlon Williams to push the lead to 11-6.

With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, the Defenders finished the first half strong with an eight-play, 63-yard drive to gain a 12-11 advantage heading into halftime. After a 35-yard catch by WR Jaydon Mickens, the Defenders punched it in the endzone with a four-yard catch from WR Chris Rowland.

DC's pass rush was in full effect entering the second half. In Birmingham's first drive of the third quarter, QB Alex McGough suffered a pair of sacks from Kyle Phillips and Bryce Thompson to halt Birmingham's momentum.

DC's defense continued to apply pressure in the third quarter. With six minutes left in the quarter, DE Derick Roberson took down McGough for a 10-yard loss on the first play. The Defenders capitalized on that momentum when CB Deandre Baker picked off McGough for his first interception of the season.

The Defenders opened the fourth quarter by grinding out a 17 play, 75-yard drive that was capped off by McCrane's third field goal of the game, a 21-yarder, for a 15-11 lead. Javon Antonio caught two balls for 32 yards throughout the drive.

McCrane continued his busy day by nailing a 53-yard field goal that was the end result of a nine play, 40-yard drive with 5:35 left in the game.

With less than two minutes left in the game, Birmingham attempted one final comeback but their plans were foiled when Roberson and Andre Mintze each recorded a sack to seal the 18-11 win.

Up next, the Defenders return home to play the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, June 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC at Audi Field.

Postgame Notes

DC outgained Birmingham in total yards (297-138), passing yards (211-89) and owned the time of possession (31:11-28:49).

QB Jordan Ta'amu went 17-for-37 (46%) with 211 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.

WR Ty Scott led the team with 61 receiving yards on five receptions.

WR Chris Rowland collected three receptions for 40 yards with a touchdown. This was Rowland's first touchdown of the season.

DC had 8.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss Sunday.

LB Momo Sanoga led the team with seven tackles (five solo).

LB Anthony Hines III and DE Derick Roberson each posted multi-sack games with two apiece.

