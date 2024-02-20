Deadline Extended for National Anthem Auditions

DAYTON, OHIO - Due to a huge response from the Dayton community and beyond, the deadline for National Anthem Tryouts, presented by Dayton Daily News, has been extended to March 10, 2024.

These videos should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthemby that deadline for consideration. Each video will be reviewed by a panel of judges, and finalists and the grand prize winner will be notified after that time.

Finalists will perform the national anthem at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season, with the grand prize winner performing on Opening Day 2024 before the Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts on Friday, April 5.

NEW Deadline to apply is Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The Dayton Dragons reserve the right to change performance details throughout the season to ensure health and safety has been met for all performers, fans, and staff.

Dragons 2024 season ticket information is available now. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

