De Coppi Breaks Storm Shutout, Thunderbolts Fall 6-1

Evansville, In.: It was one of those nights early in the season where the Thunderbolts just couldn't catch a break, and after a rough first period, the Thunderbolts would hold even in play, but lose 6-1. The Thunderbolts continue their homestand on Saturday, October 23nd at 7:00PM CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls for Faith Night presented by Oakland City University. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

After a rough first period, the Thunderbolts trailed Quad City 3-0 on goals from Josh Koepplinger, Brett Gravelle, and Taylor Pryce in the fading few seconds of play. The second period was much closer in play, with Evansville holding a slim shot lead, but Quad City would score two more goals, a lucky deflection for Marcus Ortiz and Koepplinger's second goal of the game late in the period. Peter De Coppi would break the Storm shutout early in the third period, scoring at 4:07 from Kyle Thacker and Josh Adkins. The Storm would add a goal late to extend the lead to the final 6-1 score.

Brian Billett stopped 25 of 30 shots in the first two periods, and Brian Wilson stopped 2 of 3 shots in the third period. The Thunderbolts next face Quad City at the TaxSlayer Center on Saturday, November 13th, face-off at 7:10PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

