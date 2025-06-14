DC Defenders' UFL Championship Trophy Ceremony: United Football League

June 14, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders YouTube Video







Check out the DC Defenders UFL Championship trophy ceremony! #UFL

