DC Defenders Playoffs Postgame Presser: UFL
Published on June 7, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Battlehawks Suffer Playoff Loss to the Kings - St. Louis Battlehawks
- From 0-3 to the United Bowl; Louisville's Dream Season Lives On, Knocks off Battlehawks on the Road - Louisville Kings
- Battlehawks Season Ends in Semifinal Loss to Kings - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Orlando Falls in UFL Semifinal - Orlando Storm
- Third Time's the Charm; DC Knocks off Top-Seeded Orlando, Punches Ticket to United Bowl - DC Defenders
- Four Teams Remain. One Goal. - UFL
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