DC Defenders Debut College Series

February 26, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - The DC Defenders debut today the launch of its first-ever College Series ticket program, which aligns with four regional universities to allow fans to celebrate the love of football and school pride. Students and alumni from four participating area schools can experience Defenders football and receive a co-branded hat through this limited ticket bundle.

Participating universities include:

Virginia Tech: Sunday, March 30 vs. Birmingham Stallions

University of Maryland: Saturday, April 5 vs. Memphis Showboats

James Madison University: Sunday, May 18 vs. Arlington Renegades

Catholic University: Friday, May 30 vs. St. Louis Battlehawks

"The region is bursting with colleges and universities that boast passionate and loyal students and alumni. School allegiances run deep, but we all share a love for great football," said Kate Greenberg, DC Defenders Vice President of Team Business. "The Defenders College Series gives students and alumni another reason to come together and celebrate what we hope will be an annual tradition with more schools added each year."

Single game tickets start at $38 and include an exclusive, co-branded trucker hat (while supplies last). Discounted pricing is available for large groups. Fans must purchase a College Series ticket to receive a trucker hat, which are limited to one item per ticket. For more information, visit theufl.com/dc-college-series.

The DC Defenders return to Audi Field for a third-straight season of spring football in the District when the UFL season kicks off in late March.

