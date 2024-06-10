Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, June 11 - Sunday, June 16, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 11 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, June 12 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, June 13 at 7:05 PM

Friday, June 14 at 7:05 PM

Saturday, June 15 at 7:05 PM*

Sunday, June 16 at 1:05 PM*

All 132 Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Saturday and Sunday's games will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DONATOS MOVIE NIGHT

Mark your calendars for Donatos Movie Night on Friday, August 2. Day Air Ballpark will be turned into the ultimate movie theatre. Bring a blanket, sit on the outfield grass, and come watch the family favorite, "Kung Fu Panda 4" (rated PG) on the 2,000-square-foot HD video board. Order a pizza from a Dayton-Area Donatos location between July 1 and August 2 to claim your 5 FREE TICKETS. This exclusive invite is compliments of Donatos Pizza.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: RHP Javi Rivera

Wednesday: RHP Johnathan Harmon

Thursday: LHP Bryce Hubbart

Friday: RHP Jose Franco

Saturday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Sunday: RHP Javi Rivera

Team update:

Dragons starter Jared Lyons was named both the Midwest League Pitcher of the Month and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May.

Lyons put together a stellar May, making four appearances in the month. He went 3-0 with a 1.17 earned run average. Lyons allowed just three runs in 23 innings (two of the runs scored with two outs in his final inning of May). The George Mason University product allowed just 12 hits and seven walks in the month while striking out 28.

The Cincinnati Reds' award for Minor League Player of the Month in May went to Dragons infielder Sal Stewart.

Stewart batted.292 during the month with two home runs and 13 runs batted in. The Miami, Florida native also collected six doubles and logged an OPS of.825 in May. Stewart was selected by the Reds in the supplemental first round of the 2022 draft (32nd overall selection).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, June 11

National Anthem: Kettering Fairmont High School Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Bellbrook & Centerville Dance Academy

Wednesday, June 12

National Anthem: Our Lady of Light Children's Choir

Anthem Home Run for Life

Spotlight on Dayton: Dayton Dance Conservatory

Thursday, June 13

National Anthem: Kettering Children's Concert Choir

Honor Guard: Ohio State Highway Patrol - Xenia Post

Better Business Bureau pregame presentation

Retirement Village People

Friday, June 14

National Anthem: St. Patrick Catholic School

DJ Banana

BirdZerk!

Water Street District "Party at the Plaza"

Saturday, June 15

National Anthem: Mike Jette, Knights of Columbus

Honor Guard: Knights of Columbus, Greater Dayton Chapter

ZOOperstars!

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: JDD Dance

Sunday, June 16

National Anthem: Zach Nelson

Paw Patrol Animal Shelter on plaza

Southern Ohio Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, June 11: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $5,404! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between June 4 and June 16.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Another spotlight of the Dragons Hometown Heroes program takes place on Tuesday. The Dragons have partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and Reynolds & Reynolds for a season-long tribute to all service men and women, past and present. Each spotlight highlights a different group, individual, or organization involved in the military. During Tuesday's game, the Dragons will recognize 2023 USO Volunteer of the Year Isaiah Pleiman as our Hometown Hero.

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, June 12: Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Dragons team up to provide kids battling serious medical conditions with once-in-a-lifetime opportunities during Home Run for Life. Each honoree takes a home run lap around the bases during the game and receives an engraved bat, along with other gifts. Owen Blanton, a 7-year-old with leukemia, will be recognized on Wednesday.

Thursday, June 13: The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services are once again teaming up for Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI). This season's first RBI night is Thursday. The free, fun, and educational program allows kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and environment. All participants receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, exclusive RBI gifts, and eligibility to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences.

Friday, June 14: Friday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Special entertainment act BirdZerk! will perform on Friday. BirdZerk! is well known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires plus acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell.

On Friday, the Community All-Stars Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Norma J. Ross Foundation and its efforts to provide resources for breast cancer patients and underprivileged youth in our community. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. All-Stars could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. To learn more and nominate a Community All-Star, visit daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, June 15: The ZOOperstars return to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday. A fan favorite at Dragons games based on past performances, the ZOOperstars are hilarious inflatable characters based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, June 16: The Dayton Dragons Academic All-Star Program, presented by Edison State Community College, will recognize five College Credit Plus Students this season. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost. This year's second Academic All-Star is Eva Goubeaux. Eva will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Sunday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/ccp.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

