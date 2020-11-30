Dayton Dragons announce holiday "50/50 Raffle" Presented by Day Air Credit Union Benefitting The Dayton Foodbank

November 30, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





The Dayton Dragons Foundation has launched a special online 50/50 raffle presented by Day Air Credit Union, with proceeds benefitting The Dayton Foodbank.

Starting Monday, November 30 through 9pm, Thursday, December 10, one lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit The Dayton Foodbank. The starting jackpot will begin at $7,500.

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and are able to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "For the second time this year, we're excited to host an online sales effort to benefit a great local charity ... The Dayton Foodbank. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen. We feel it's a wonderful way to help those in need during the holiday season."

"Day Air has been a proud supporter of The Dayton Foodbank over the years and we decided to step up our support during this challenging year," Day Air Credit Union CEO and President, Bill Burke said. "We're excited to sponsor this unique and fun opportunity for our members and the community to give to The Dayton Foodbank during the holiday season."

"A huge thank you to the Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union for all they do to support our community. Every dollar given to The Dayton Foodbank through the 50/50 raffle will help feed families this holiday season. 2020 has been a year unlike any other, this generous support comes at the perfect time as more families than ever struggle to put food on the table, " said Michelle Riley, CEO at The Foodbank, Inc.

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:

- $10.00 receive Twenty (20) Raffle Tickets; or

- $20.00 receive Eighty (80) Raffle Tickets; or

- $50.00 receive Two Hundred (200) Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and be in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. The winning ticket number will be announced on December 15, 2020. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.DaytonDragons5050.com

This online 50/50 raffle website uses geo-tracking; you must be in located in the state of Ohio when you participate. As such, you must allow location settings on your computer/device in order for it to recognize your location and to participate. There may be some instances where a work/company computer will block the site. If this occurs, please note you should be able to use your cell phone or personal device or home computer to participate.

To learn more about the local charity benefitting from this 50/50 raffle, please check out www.thefoodbank.org.

