Dawgs Sign Devito, Move Cangelosi to IR

December 1, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Danny Cangelosi

(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs) Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Danny Cangelosi(Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Nick Devito has been signed, and forward Danny Cangelosi has been placed on the 21-day injured reserve list.

Devito was listed on Roanoke's training camp roster, but ended up starting the season with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. The five-foot-nine winger appeared in seven games for the Thunder, tallying two assists. Before sitting out the 2020-2021 season, Devito played in three games for the ECHL's Worcester Railers in the 2019-2020 campaign, notching one assist in three games played. He played four seasons at Morrisville State College (NCAA-DIII) along with current Dawgs CJ Stubbs and Chris Vella, recording 36 goals and 57 assists in 100 collegiate games.

"Nick had a really solid college career at Morrisville State (NCAA-DIII), consistently putting up big numbers offensively," said Coach Bremner about Devito in September. "Although he can make plays around the net, he is a solid 200-foot player that looks to take care of his own zone first and has a very high hockey IQ."

Cangelosi had played in Roanoke's last four games after signing with the Dawgs on November 8 following a great start to the season with the FPHL's Delaware Thunder. The five-foot-eleven rookie recorded four goals and four assists in five games with the Thunder this year, and is credited with seven shots on goal and two penalty minutes in four games with Roanoke. Cangelosi played his college hockey for Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Chatham University (NCAA-DIII), tallying 27 goals and 15 assists in 77 combined games over five seasons.

Roanoke will travel to Fayetteville for a weekend doubleheader on Friday and Saturday. Puck drop for Friday night's matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, while Saturday night's game will begin at 6:00 p.m. Season tickets, Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now for future home games, and you can listen to Roanoke play on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch them on HockeyTV.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2021

Dawgs Sign Devito, Move Cangelosi to IR - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.