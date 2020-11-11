Dash Announce Santa Photo Opportunity at Truist Stadium

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will host the opportunity to have your photo safely taken with Santa, presented by Salem One at Truist Stadium. Patrons will be able to drive up and park outside the Flow Club Lobby entrance and enter the lobby one family at a time for photos with Santa. A plexiglass barrier will be positioned between Santa and guests to provide a safe photo opportunity. Additional details, including the CDC and Wake Forest Baptist Health recommended safety protocol that will be followed, are available by calling 336-714-6862. A limited number of slots are available during thirty-minute time periods on the following dates from 12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.:

Sunday, December 6

Saturday, December 12

Sunday, December 13

Saturday, December 19

The cost is $20 per vehicle (maximum of 6 guests per vehicle) and includes the photo opportunity with Santa, two drink tickets (choice of coffee, hot cocoa or water), and two Dash 2021 ticket vouchers. Patrons can purchase additional drink or souvenir tickets at $5 per ticket. Dash staff will take the photos and email them to the guests. Reservations can be made online by clicking the dates above or by calling 336-714-6862. Time slots go on sale at 10:00 a.m. for Dash season ticket members on Thursday, November 12 and for the public on Friday, November 13.

Guests are encouraged to bring their letters for Santa for him to take back to the North Pole. Select Dash merchandise will be on sale at the event.

"We are excited to provide a safe opportunity for families to be able to see Santa and have their photos taken with him this holiday season," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

