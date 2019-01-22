Dash Add Three More Hires to Front Office

January 22, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Following the announcement of five new staff members, the Winston-Salem Dash have added three more hard-working individuals to their staff in preparation for the 10th anniversary season at BB&T Ballpark, which commences on April 11.

Drew Fisch has joined the team as a Business Development Representative and Box Office Assistant, Lauren Hunnicutt has been hired as a Group Sales Representative and Rosanna Stewart will serve as a Sales Coordinator.

Born and raised in Winston-Salem, Fisch graduated from Elon University in May of 2018 as a double major in Marketing and Project Management. Before working for the Dash, Fisch was a Ticket Sales Representative for the ACC Football Championship from July to December of 2018. He also spent a summer interning with the Burlington Royals of the Appalachian League as well as working with the Elon University Athletic Department.

Prior to working with the Dash, Hunnicutt worked for the High Point Rockers as well as the High Point University Baseball team. A graduate of High Point University with a degree in Sport Management, Hunnicutt is embarking on her first job in Minor League Baseball.

Stewart, who was born and raised in Winston-Salem, joined the Dash in 2017 as a member of the Dash Pack. Last year, she expanded her role as an Entertainment Assistant. Moving from the Entertainment department, Stewart will be assisting fans in obtaining season tickets and pursuing buyers for the Winston-Salem Symphony. Stewart graduated from Salem College with a degree in biology.

These three individuals, along with the rest of our staff, are working towards making 2019 an extraordinary year. You can help celebrate our 10th anniversary at the downtown facility by purchasing a full- or partial-season ticket package by calling (336) 714-2287. More information is available on wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 22, 2019

Dash Add Three More Hires to Front Office - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.