Danbury Hat Tricks Tickets on Sale

The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced that on Monday, September 9th at 10 a.m. tickets to all individual Hat Tricks home games will go on sale.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 30 regular season home games by calling 203-794-1704, stopping down at the team offices at the Danbury Arena, or logging onto the team website at www.danburyhattricks.com.

The Danbury Hat Tricks start their inaugural season of Federal Prospects Hockey League action at Danbury Arena on Friday, October 25th vs. Port Huron. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. For further information, email Herm Sorcher at hsorcher@danburyice.com.

Ticket prices: Adults $14

Kids (12 and under) $10

