Dallas Wings Waive Stephanie Soares

January 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings waived center Stephanie Soares, the team announced today.

Soares was selected fourth overall by the Washington Mystics in the 2023 WNBA Draft, before a Draft Night trade sent her to Dallas. She missed the 2023 season recovering from an injury, before averaging 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds over 22 games in 2024 with the Wings.

