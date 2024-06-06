Dallas Jackals Take on the Chicago Hounds Sunday, June 9th at Choctaw Stadium

June 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Dallas Jackals News Release







Meeting for the first time this season the Chicago Hounds and Dallas Jackals have both experienced their fair share of nail-biting finishes this season. The Hounds secured a series of narrow victories last year, winning games by margins of just 1 and 2 points. Dallas, on the other hand, has shown resilience despite setbacks, earning a try bonus point in their Week 14 loss to the Free Jacks. The Jackals have also endured the crushing nail biters of five losses by 6 or fewer points this season, demonstrating their competitive spirit in closely contested matches.

The Dallas Jackals, currently holding the fourth position in the Western Conference, are coming off a disappointing performance last week where they failed to record a line break, missed 19 tackles, and lost 5 lineouts. Despite these struggles, they remain in contention for a playoff spot, leveraging bonus points from their close losses.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Hounds hope to snap a three-game losing streak as they return to action from their Week 14 bye. The Hounds, tied with Old Glory on 30 points and sitting third in the Eastern Conference, need a win to bolster their playoff aspirations. A loss to NOLA in Week 13, where they fell 25-13, pushed their record under.500, adding pressure to their upcoming game.

Chicago Hounds: Nate Augspurge - The Hounds' attack has cooled off recently, but Nate Augspurger remains a key player to watch. Although he didn't score in their last outing, Augspurger showcased his skill by beating three defenders and gaining 45 meters on the ground. His performance could be crucial in revitalizing Chicago's offense and helping them secure a much-needed victory as they fight for a playoff spot and the chance to host a postseason game.

Dallas Jackals: Martin Elias - Martin Elias has been a standout performer for the Jackals. In Week 14, Elias scored seven points through two conversion kicks and a penalty goal, while also kicking for over 421 meters and completing all 26 of his attempted passes. Elias' consistency and ability to propel the Jackals' offense make him a pivotal player as Dallas aims to extend their cushion in the Western Conference's No. 4 spot.

In their previous encounter on June 17, 2023, the Chicago Hounds edged out the Dallas Jackals in a thrilling 29-28 victory. With both teams having a penchant for tight games, this upcoming clash promises to be another exciting contest.

The Dallas Jackals will be hosting Jax's Birthday Party, featuring a youth jersey giveaway and a visit from other DFW teams mascots adding a festive atmosphere to the high-stakes match.

As the Hounds and Jackals prepare to face off, both teams will be eager to claim a vital win in their respective playoff pushes. Will the Hounds break their losing streak, or will the Jackals capitalize on home advantage and secure another close-fought victory? All eyes will be on the field to see which team emerges as the top dogs in this crucial showdown. Kick off is Sunday, at 7pm CT at Choctaw Stadium and will be broadcast on The Rugby Network and KTXA.e.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.