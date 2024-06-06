How to Watch: June 8 - 9

Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Old Glory DC vs New England Free Jacks | Saturday, june 8 at 7:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Monumental Sports and NBC Sports Boston

Houston SaberCats vs RFCLA | SATURDAY, june 8 at 8:00 PM ET

US TV: FS2

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

San Diego Legion vs Anthem RC | Sunday, June 9 at 4:00 PM ET

US TV: FS1

Outside the US: The Rugby Network

Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.

Miami Sharks vs NOLA Gold | Sunday, June 9 at 6:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Bally Sports Florida and YurView

Dallas Jackals vs Chicago Hounds | Sunday, June 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And KTXA and Marquee Sports

Seattle Seawolves vs utah Warriors | Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 PM ET

Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network

And Fox 13+ and KMYU

