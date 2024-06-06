How to Watch: June 8 - 9
June 6, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR) News Release
Find information on how to watch every MLR match this weekend. For more match information and to buy tickets, head to the MLR Schedule. Old Glory DC vs New England Free Jacks | Saturday, june 8 at 7:00 PM ET
Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network
And Monumental Sports and NBC Sports Boston
Houston SaberCats vs RFCLA | SATURDAY, june 8 at 8:00 PM ET
US TV: FS2
Outside the US: The Rugby Network
Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
San Diego Legion vs Anthem RC | Sunday, June 9 at 4:00 PM ET
US TV: FS1
Outside the US: The Rugby Network
Following a 24-hour tape delay, the match will be available to stream for all viewers on The Rugby Network.
Miami Sharks vs NOLA Gold | Sunday, June 9 at 6:00 PM ET
Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network
And Bally Sports Florida and YurView
Dallas Jackals vs Chicago Hounds | Sunday, June 9 at 8:00 PM ET
Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network
And KTXA and Marquee Sports
Seattle Seawolves vs utah Warriors | Sunday, June 9 at 10:00 PM ET
Everywhere Live and Free: The Rugby Network
And Fox 13+ and KMYU
• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...
Major League Rugby Stories from June 6, 2024
- Dallas Jackals Take on the Chicago Hounds Sunday, June 9th at Choctaw Stadium - Dallas Jackals
- How to Watch: June 8 - 9 - MLR
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.