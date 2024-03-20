Daily Promotions Set for 2024 Season

March 20, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that the daily promotions that will be available to fans at Arvest Ballpark are set for the upcoming 2024 season.

Returning promotions include the popular Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat Night on Tuesdays while $1 Hot Dog Night presented by Tyson Foods, Inc. will now be on Wednesday nights along with Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo this season. Thirsty Thursday™ will also be returning featuring $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations on the concourse, $2 bags of peanuts, and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks. Bullpen Parties presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola are back on Friday and Saturday nights while Family Sundays return featuring the fan-favorite Mercy-GoHealth Kids Run the Bases promotion.

NEW promotions for the season include a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway on Sunday courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc. as well as four Sundays with a Pre-Game Catch on the Field by Arkansas Beef Council before the following games: Sunday, June 9; Sunday, June 23; Sunday, July 21; and Sunday, July 28.

Here is a closer look at the lineup of daily promotions at Arvest Ballpark this season:

Tuesday: Johnsonville Buck-A-Brat and Arvest Customer Discount Night

Wednesday: $1 Hot Dog Night by Tyson Foods, Inc. and Indigo Sky Casino Baseball Bingo

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday™

Friday: Fireworks Friday and a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m.

Saturday: Fireworks, Giveaways, or Theme Nights and a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: Family Sunday with a FREE Kids Snack Giveaway courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc. and Mercy Go-Health Kids Run the Bases following each game

Fans are encouraged to visit www.nwanaturals.com for the teams' current promotional schedule and a full list of partners for the upcoming season. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.

