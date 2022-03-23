Daily Promotions Announced for Shuckers' 2022 Season

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have released their daily promotions for the 2022 season. Fireworks, the return of Double Play Thursday and weekly bark in the park nights are all part of the exciting daily schedule for the upcoming year.

T-Shirt Tuesday (10)

Each Tuesday, the Shuckers will give away a different Shuckers-themed t-shirt to the first 250 fans.

Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union and Bark in the Park (11)

Active and retired military personnel receive $2 off Dugout and Reserved Level tickets for all home games. Tickets must be purchased at the MGM Park box office and purchasers must present a valid ID. Additionally, fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the ballpark on Wednesday nights for Bark in the Park. Dogs are allowed out on the grass berm in right field with plenty of room for them to roam throughout the night (no tickets are required for dogs, just their owners).

Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 (11)

Deals abound on Thursday nights with $2 Yuengling drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 sodas and $3 draft beer specials. Fans can also purchase 'The Double Play' for $13 in advance or $16 day of game, which includes a Reserved level ticket and two drink vouchers good for a Yuengling draft or soda.

Fireworks Friday (11)

Postgame fireworks illuminate the Biloxi skies following Shuckers' Friday night home games. The lone exception comes on July 1, where fireworks will instead be on the night of July 3.

Shuck Yeah Saturday (12)

Each Saturday at MGM Park will feature either a premium giveaway, entertainment act, specialty jerseys or a combination of the three.

Family Fun Day Sunday (12)

Family Fun Packs are available for $72 and include four Reserved Level tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas. Additional tickets can be added to packages for $18 each. Kids also run the bases after each Sunday home game and there is postgame catch on the field.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

