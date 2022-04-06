'Dads Start Season vs LR

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads kicked off their 2022 season on Wednesday evening with an exhibition matchup against the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears.

The Bears led off the game with a solo homerun. The game remained 1-0 until the eighth when LR added on two more runs.

In the bottom of the eighth the Crawdads loaded the bases and got a run across on a wild pitch to cut the score 3-1.

The Crawdads outhit the Bears 7 hits to 6. The announced crowd for the matchup was 930.

Tomorrow night the Crawdads are hosting a Fan Fest event presented by Shed's Direct where fans can watch practice, meet the team, and hear from the coaching staff. The event is $5 and will run from 5-7pm. The team will then head to Winston-Salem to start the regular season on Friday night before returning to Hickory for the home opener on Tuesday, April 12th.

