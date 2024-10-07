D.C. Defenders Beer Snake Facts

October 7, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

D.C. Defenders News Release







The "Beer Snake" is a fan-led tradition that began during the 2020 XFL season and was revived as the Defenders kicked off the 2023 season. The tradition continues in the UFL.

The Beer Snake can best be described as a winding stack of empty plastic beverage cups in a snake-like formation spanning several stadium rows.

The longest reported Beer Snake stacked 1,240 cups - long enough to reach the top of Audi Field.

Beer Snake construction is only permitted in Sections 136 and 137, located behind the north endzone.

The area commonly known as "The Beer Snake Section" is officially known as the Supporters Section.

Positions in the Supporters Sections are safe standing only, not assigned, and first come first served.

Following some hiccups during the Defenders home opener in 2023, the Beer Snake was triumphantly reinstated the following game with a new code of conduct and support from our partners at Audi Field.

Defenders superfans Beer Snake Defender and Doug Defender usually get the Beer Snake started hours before kickoff. However, multiple Beer Snakes have simultaneously been built in the permitted sections.

During the 2023 XFL Championship appearance in San Antonio, traveling Defenders fans built a "mini" Beer Snake while patronizing local bars and marched it to the game before kickoff. However, the Defenders' unofficial trademark was not permitted inside The Alamodome.

All cups from the Beer Snake are properly disposed at the conclusion of each game.

In 2024, the Defenders offered season tickets for the first time in the Supporters Section so that fans could ensure their spot along the snake at every home game. Click here to reserve your spot for the 2025 season.

