Curve to Host Auditions for National Anthem and God Bless America Performers

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to host auditions for National Anthem and God Bless America performers on Saturday, February 11th at the Logan Valley Mall. Vocalists, musicians, and groups of all ages are invited to audition.

Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. with auditions beginning at 9:30 a.m., registration will close at 10:30 a.m. Lyrics can be provided upon request. Digital submissions will also be accepted until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28th and can be submitted through this form.

Performers that are selected, whether they auditioned in-person or submitted digitally, will be contacted by March 17 to set a game date. All performers that are selected must be dressed in clean, appropriate clothing for their performance. Those that have already been contacted by a representative of the Curve do not need to audition again for the 2023 season.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

