Curve Announce Home Game Times and Fireworks Dates for 2023 Campaign at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to announce home game times and fireworks dates for the 2023 season.

The 2022 season will once again feature 6:00 p.m. start times for many of the team's games at Peoples Natural Gas Field with 18 fireworks shows sprinkled in throughout the 25th season of Curve baseball.

The first post-game Fireworks show of the season will take place on Opening Night at PNG Field, Thursday, April 6 when the Curve host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays). The month of May features three fireworks shows, including back-to-back nights on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 when the Curve host the Hartford Yard Goats. After three more fireworks shows in June, the Curve will host the largest Fireworks show in Central, PA on Tuesday, July 4 when the Curve host the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) on Independence Day. With 18 home games across the month of August, fans will have six chances to see post-game fireworks shows as the Curve host the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), Erie SeaWolves and Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) across the season's final full month.

A full schedule of post-game fireworks shows at PNG Field is below:

Thurs. April 6 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

Fri. May 12 vs. Akron RubberDucks

Sat. May 27 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

Sun. May 28 vs. Hartford Yard Goats

Sat. June 3 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies

Thurs. June 22 vs. Bowie Baysox

Sun. June 25 vs. Bowie Baysox

Tues. July 4 vs. Erie Seawolves

Sat. July 8 vs. Erie Seawolves

Tues. July 18 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

Sun. July 23 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

Tues. Aug 1 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

Sat. Aug 5 vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels

Tues. Aug 8 vs. Erie Seawolves

Sat. Aug 12 vs. Erie Seawolves

Sun. Aug 13 vs. Erie Seawolves

Sat. Aug 26 vs. Akron RubberDucks

Sat. Sept 9 vs. Reading Fightin Phils

Special mid-week day games return to the schedule for the 2023 season with the first Education Day of the season on Wednesday, April 19 when the Curve host the Bowie Baysox at 11:00 a.m. Education days will also take place on Wednesday, May 10 against the Akron RubberDucks at 11:00 a.m. and Wednesday, May 24 against the Hartford Yard Goats at 11:00 a.m.

Once the calendar flips into the heat of summer in July and August, the Curve will host two additional Camp Days with special 12:05 p.m. start times on Wednesday, July 19 against the Reading Fightin Phils and the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, August 9.

The 25th season of Curve Baseball will feature premium giveaways that celebrate the rich history of the team across 69 home games beginning on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Season Ticket packages, group tickets, and mini-plans for the 2023 season are on sale now, for more information on packages, click here. Flexbooks will go on sale beginning Monday, October 31.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

