Cubs Offer Black Friday Ticket Packages Available November 27

SOUTH BEND, IN - The reigning Midwest League Champion South Bend Cubs will offer their annual Black Friday Ticket Package beginning at midnight on November 27. This package is the perfect gift for any baseball fan looking to secure tickets for the 2021 season.

Included in the package are 10 undated ticket vouchers that can be redeemed for any 2021 regular season game. The package also includes a voucher good for any South Bend Cubs adjustable hat (including New Era Brand hats), four single game parking passes, two Toyota Fun Zone wristbands, four tokens to the 1st Source Bank Performance Center batting cages, and $20 in Cubbie Cash that can be used at the Cubs Den Team Store or Four Winds Field concession stands.

This all-inclusive package, valued over $200, is only $99. Only 100 packages will be available starting at midnight on Friday, November 27 and can be purchased at SouthBendCubs.com. A limited number of packages will be available for purchase at the Cubs Den Team Store. All packages that were purchased for the 2020 season will be honored for the 2021 season.

The Cubs Den Team Store earlier this week announced their 2020 Holiday Sales which include one day flash sales and their annual Black Friday deals.

