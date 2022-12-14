Cubs Debut Replica Championship Ring in New Ticket Package

SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs want you to RING in the New Year like a champion with a brand-new mini-plan. The New Year's Ticket Package is your opportunity to be guaranteed a replica of the South Bend Cubs 2022 Midwest League Championship ring, but only 50 packages will be available.

The package includes 8 undated ticket vouchers that can be used at any time or any combination during the 2023 regular season. For example, you can use four tickets to one game and save the rest or use all eight vouchers for one game. The choice is yours!

Also included with this package is a parking pass, and the South Bend Cubs replica 2022 Midwest League Championship ring. Valued at $140, this package can be yours for $89 but only 50 ticket packages will be sold.

Replica rings will not be available for pick up until their giveaway date on Sunday, April 30. Package holders will receive a special voucher they will exchange for the ring at guest services.

Contact the South Bend Cubs Box Office at (574) 235-9988 to purchase your package or click here. Call the Box Office for any additional questions.

