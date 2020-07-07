CSRA Walk for Water Announces Event Modifications

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. - SRP Park, in conjunction with the CSRA Walk for Water, are excited to announce new opportunities for the 2nd Annual Walk for Water Event scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd.

CSRA Walk for Water are pleased to announce that, based on the information available to us today, preparations are continuing to hold the 2020 CSRA Walk for Water event as scheduled on Saturday, October 3rd at SRP Park, with the following significant modifications from the 2019 event.

"SRP Park is excited to once again partner with CSRA Walk for Water to host this 2nd annual event," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "During these unique times it's our goal to continue to utilize and showcase SRP Park as a community venue, and we look forward to working with CSRA Walk for Water to build upon the success of last year."

While it is hard to gauge the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, CSRA Walk for Water acknowledge that many members of our community have been greatly affected financially by this pandemic. Therefore, CSRA Walk for Water are removing the registration fees for 2020 and shifting to a donation-based, support-raising model. Participation in the Walk for Water will now be free, with registration being the only requirement, and thank you gifts will be offered at different support-raising milestones.

The first reward item earned will be a commemorative 2020 Walk for Water T-shirt for all those raising or donating a minimum of $25. There will be additional thank you gifts for raising or donating $100 and $500 as well.

A second significant modification to the 2020 CSRA Walk for Water event is a virtual walk option alongside the physical walk. A virtual walk is a walk that takes place in the location of your choice, and participants are still united by a common purpose -to generate awareness of the global water crisis and support for the 2,100,000,000 people around the world who do not have access to safe water. CSRA Walk for Water will have many resources available to those who choose to walk in the location of their choice. Please visit the event website for more details csrawalk4water.com.

CSRA Walk for Water hopes that by eliminating both physical and financial barriers will provide this event with unlimited potential to continue to raise awareness of Water Mission's ongoing efforts to fight the global water crisis. CSRA Walk for Water will be providing more specific information regarding both of these modifications as the team continues to work out the details.

CSRA Walk for Water is committed to keeping the CSRA informed throughout the remainder of the planning process. CSRA Walk for Water will continue to monitor updates from the county, state, federal, and international public safety and health agencies regarding the global coronavirus pandemic and provide updates as we get closer to the 2020 CSRA Walk for Water event.

Finally, CSRA Walk for Water would like to say a special thank you to the core partners 88.3 WAFJ, The Family Y, Chick-fil-A, Be Still Displays, and the Augusta GreenJackets for their generous and unwavering support, which helped turn this vision into a reality. Together, we are helping make a difference in the lives of so many.

