C's President Andy Dunn Hangs up his Spikes

VANCOUVER, BC - After 16 seasons and countless successes both on and off the field, Vancouver Canadians President Andy Dunn has announced his departure from the team.

"It's been an honor and privilege to call Vancouver home for the past decade and a half," Dunn said. "Between my arrival in 2007 and the Northwest League championship to end 2023, we achieved things many people didn't think were possible in this city and this ballpark. To have been a part of the franchise's storied history - and to have been entrusted with its stewardship all these years - has been one of my career's biggest highlights. The organization is in great hands with Allan Bailey and the terrific C's staff at The Nat, with the continued support of Diamond Baseball Holdings. I will always be a Vancouver Canadian at heart and am excited to root for the club as a friend and a fan."

Dunn - whose baseball roots go back to his collegiate playing days and include stops in the front offices of multiple Major League Baseball organizations - joined the C's in 2007 after the team was purchased by Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney. He immediately went to work transforming the franchise into one of the jewels of Minor League Baseball. Under his leadership, the Canadians became the first team outside of the United States to win the coveted John H. Johnson President's Trophy and have taken home a plethora of industry accolades. Dunn's business and baseball prowess cemented the club as a perennial league attendance leader.

The Georgia native was instrumental in forging the player development partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. Since that agreement was reached in 2011, the C's have won five Northwest League titles and have cultivated a championship reputation that has made Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium an all-time favorite stop for players, coaches and fans alike.

"Andy has been an incredible leader, mentor and friend," C's General Manager, Allan Bailey, said. "He led this franchise into a new era and established the Canadians as one of Minor League Baseball's most well-regarded institutions. As he steps into the next chapter of his life, we are excited to carry on the legacy he leaves behind while continuing to make Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium a premier destination for baseball fans all over the globe."

"The success of the C's under Andy's leadership is undeniable," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "We are immensely grateful for his dedication not only to stewarding the franchise but for his tireless work in the community bringing the joy of baseball to the next generation."

Bailey, along with Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Walter Cosman, and Assistant General Manager, Stephani Ellis, will pick up Dunn's torch and lead a staff that is committed to continuing the tradition of Vancouver Canadians Baseball for years to come.

The 2024 season begins in Spokane on April 5 and Opening Night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium is slated for Tuesday, April 9, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit CanadiansBaseball.com or call 604-872-5232.

