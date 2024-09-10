C's Playoff Tickets Still Available

September 10, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release


VANCOUVER, BC - Playoff baseball returns to Rogers Field at The Nat for the third consecutive year, as the Canadians get set to host the Spokane Indians [COL] for Games 1 and 2 of the Northwest League Championship Series. Game 1 is Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 p.m. and Game 2 will follow on September 11 at the same time. Fans attending Game 1 on Tuesday will also receive a 2024 Team Photo Giveaway, presented by White Spot.

Winners of their fifth Northwest League title in franchise history last year, the C's aim to defend their crown and go back-to-back as champs for the first time since the 2011-13 three-peat that began the Blue Jays era in Vancouver. Last season, the Canadians dispatched the Everett AquaSox [SEA] three games to one in the best-of-five series.

Spokane gave the C's fits in the regular season; they won 18 of the first 22 meetings between the two clubs before Vancouver took four of six in their final regular season series August 13-18 at Avista Stadium. The Indians split a series with Everett to end their regular season slate.

To secure tickets for both games at The Nat, visit CanadiansBaseball.com, stop by the Box Office or call 604-872-5232 today. For Game 1 exclusively, tickets with a two-hour buffet included in the Nutrl Zone are available for purchase with no group minimum.

