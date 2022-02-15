Crawdads Spring Fling Set for March 19th

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads' annual Spring Fling event, presented by Lonnie Shook CPA, is returning in 2022! The free ballpark event is scheduled for Saturday, March 19th from 11am to 1pm.

The Spring Fling will give fans the chance to take batting practice on the field. Each person will get 5 swings to try to hit a homerun for the chance to win a pair of season tickets. Fans are asked to bring their own bats if they would like to participate. The 'Dads will also be hosting games of bingo at the Catawba Farms Café throughout the Spring Fling.

Fans will be able to purchase memberships for the sweetFrog Claw Club, the official Crawdads kids club for kids 12 and under, and Hickory Falls Silver Sluggers, the 'Dads club for fans 60 and older. Memberships that were purchased in advance will be available for pick-up during the event. Season ticket packets will also be ready for pickup.

Amusements and concessions will be open during the Spring Fling.

Lonnie Shook CPA PLLC staff will be on hand at the Spring Fling to answer any tax questions. They are committed to providing high quality professional service to every client. Their goal is your satisfaction and your success. Each member of their staff is a degreed professional and has multiple years of accounting and tax experience.

