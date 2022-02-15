Single Game Tickets on Sale Saturday

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Single-game tickets for the 2022 Hudson Valley Renegades season will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, the team announced on Tuesday. Renegades season ticket members may take advantage of an exclusive single-game ticket pre-sale open now.

Tickets for all 66 Renegades home games will be available online at www.hvrenegades.com, by phone at (845) 838-0094, or in person at the Dutchess Stadium box office. Fans who purchase tickets in person at The Dutch on Saturday can take advantage of a special buy-one, get-one free offer where for every ticket purchased, they will receive one ticket of equal or lesser value to an April or May home game for free! This offer is exclusively available to fans who purchase single-game tickets in person on Saturday.

The full 2022 season schedule can be found here, while the Renegades promotional schedule can be viewed here.

The Renegades home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 against the Brooklyn Cyclones at 7:05 p.m. The 2022 season features 10 giveaway nights and 23 fireworks shows, including a Super Fireworks Show to celebrate Independence Day on July 3.

Additionally, the team announced two new mini-plans on sale this week: the Friday Night Fireworks Package and the Giveaway Package. The Friday Night Fireworks Package includes tickets to all 11 Friday home games throughout the season, as well as a ticket to the Super Fireworks Show on July 3. The Giveaway Package includes tickets to all 10 giveaway games throughout the season and guarantees you the giveaway item from each game.

