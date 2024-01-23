Crawdads Offering Valentines Packages

January 23, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







The Crawdads Valentine's Date Night options are back in 2024! Join us at LP Frans Stadium for a three-course meal in a private suite while a Valentine's Day themed movie is shown on the videoboard.

Reservations for a suite are available Saturday, February 10th for a 6pm movie and Wednesday, February 14th for a 7pm movie. The doors will open 30 minutes before the start of the movie and appetizers will start to be served 15 minutes prior to the movie. Each suite includes two three-course meals with an option for Chicken Cordon Bleu or Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon as the main course. Additional meals are $30 per person. Suites are $200.

For more information or to book your date night, call the 'Dads front office at (828)-322-3000 or email Daniel at dbarkley@hickorycrawdads.com.

Candy the Crawdad will also be making Valentine's Day "Candygram" deliveries! The Candygram packages come with an adult option and a kid's option. The adult package includes a rose from Whitfield's Flowers & More, a Crawdads tee shirt, an adjustable hat, and a Family 4-Pack (4 undated tickets, 4 hot dogs, 4 fries, and 4 soft drinks). The kids package comes with a Crawdads plush animal instead of a hat. Both packages are $75.

Deliveries are on a first come, first serve basis so secure your Valentine's Day surprise by ordering now. Orders must be placed by February 9th and deliveries must be within 25 miles of LP Frans Stadium.

You can order your Candygram over the phone at (828) 322-3000 or can email Karly at kvollgrebe@hickorycrawdads.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 23, 2024

Crawdads Offering Valentines Packages - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.